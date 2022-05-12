Viking to open season against the Packers

The Vikings went 4-4 last season against opponents on this year's schedule, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

EAGAN, Minn. — There will be plenty of intrigue right out of the gates for the Minnesota Vikings as they kick off their regular season against one of their biggest rivals.

The Vikings tweeted out that they'll play host to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. The remainder of the schedule will be announced Thursday night.

Prior to Thursday night's schedule release, the league announced the Vikings would travel to Philadelphia for a Monday night showdown with the Eagles in Week 2. It was also announced that the Vikings would play in London Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints — one of five games on the 2022 International Series schedule.

The Vikings went 4-4 last season against opponents on this year's schedule, including 4-2 in the NFC North. Minnesota played two opponents last season outside of the division — Dallas and Arizona — both resulting in losses. According to a list by edsfootball.com based on win percentage from 2021, the Vikings have the 20th toughest scheduled. The Packers have the 22nd toughest schedule, the Bears schedule is tied for the 24th toughest and the Lions have the 28th toughest.

The Vikings missed out on the postseason last year after losing two of their final three games. It marked the second straight season Minnesota was absent from postseason play, prompting the organization to make some major changes, including firing GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer.