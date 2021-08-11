Vikings to lean more on defense after disappointing 2020 season, busy offseason

Minnesota added plenty of pieces on defense to help revive a unit that finished near the bottom of the league a year ago.

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is investing in the old adage that defense wins championships.

On the heels of a disappointing 7-9 season, Zimmer, who has always been a defensive-minded coach, used free agency and the NFL Draft to bolster a defensive unit that allowed the fourth-most points per game last season – by far the worst ranking since Zimmer took over in 2014. In fact, it's the first time Zimmer's defense has ranked outside the top 10 in scoring defense since his first season as the team's head coach, when the Vikings finished 11th.

"When we looked at the defense after the (2020) season, it was pretty barren in there, so we had to address that," said Zimmer earlier this offseason. "Honestly, at the end of the season I was kind of down in the dumps when I kept looking at the depth chart and knowing what kind of salary cap space we had."

The Viking cut ties with veterans Kyle Rudolph, Riley Reiff and Dan Bailey to free up some cap space and allow Minnesota to bring in All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson, as well as safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who reunited with the Vikings after a one-year stint in Cincinnati.

Minnesota also added some pieces up front with defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Sheldon Richardson.

The Vikings will also welcome back Danielle Hunter, who missed all of 2020 with an injury, and Michael Pierce, who signed with the team last offseason but opted out due to COVID-19.

"I'm happy to be back and I'm ready to go," said Hunter earlier this offseason at minicamp. "I'm just eager to get back out there on the field."

Prior to the injury, Hunter strung together consecutive 14.5-sack seasons, and was named First-Team All-Pro for the first time following the 2019 season.

"Danielle's the best in the league," said Vikings linebacker and fellow All-Pro Eric Kendricks. "Looking forward to seeing his progression coming into this year."

Kendricks also battled the injury bug last season, missing some games on the back end of the schedule as the team was pushing for the playoffs. Outside linebacker Anthony Barr played in all but two games due to injury, so a healthy roster, as well as some of the new additions, could go a long way for a team that struggled mightily at times last season.

"They've got me rejuvenated," said Zimmer of the defense.

The defense was the big focus on the offseason, not only because of the 2020 woes, but also because the offense showed plenty of firepower with quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook, who both had career years in 2020.

Cousins threw for 4,265 yards, 35 touchdowns and a 105.0 rating. Cook ran for a 1,557 yards and 16TDs, both career highs, while also catching 44 passes for another 361 yards.

"We gonna make it as exciting as we can, and try to win as (many) football games as we can," said Cook.

Minnesota also found a gem in the 2020 NFL Draft in receiver Justin Jefferson, who set an NFL rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards and a new team rookie record with 88 receptions, surpassing Randy Moss's 69 catches in 1998.

Jefferson and veteran Adam Thielen give the Vikings one of the best wide receiver duos in the league. Minnesota also brought in speedster Dede Westbrook to compete for the third wide-receiver position.

The biggest question, however, remains the same as it was entering the offseason: the offensive line.

The Vikings have addressed the O-line with the draft the past few seasons selecting Garret Bradbury and Christian Darrisaw in the first rounds of the 2019 and 2021 drafts, respectively, and Ezra Cleveland in the second round back in 2020. Right tackle Brian O'Neill was also selected in the second round back in 2018 and brings the most starting experience to the line.

"I've definitely been learning from Brian O'Neill," said Darrisaw. "We're like in the same position, really – coming in young, being a starter. (He's giving me) little tips and keys for going throughout my rookie year."

The Vikings will kick off the preseason Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Denver Broncos. Not only will fans have the opportunity to see the new roster, but it will also be the first time they've seen the team compete at U.S. Bank Stadium against an opponent.

"They have some really talented skill players on their offense that will be good to get some of our young guys to look at," said Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer. "And then (it's) a different scheme. We've been going against the same scheme for two weeks now."