Vikings

Vikings lose 30-23 to the Rams, dashing playoff hopes

The Rams pulled out a victory over the Minnesota Vikings to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

MINNEAPOLIS — Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to lift Los Angeles with Matthew Stafford mired in a slump. The Rams pulled out a 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Sony Michel rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a score, Matt Gay made three field goals and the defense did its part for the Rams. The Vikings were kept out of the end zone on two first-half trips inside the 10. The Rams are 11-4 in first place in the NFC West. The Vikings are 7-8. 

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

