MINNEAPOLIS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush subbed for the injured Dak Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns.
Rush connected on the go-ahead throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left to beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-16.
The Cowboys improved to 6-1, while the Vikings fell to 3-4. The Vikings currently sit at number two in the NFC North, behind the 7-1 Green Bay Packers.
Rush overcame two turnovers to slice up the Minnesota secondary in his first NFL start.
He handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle.
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense struggled most of the night.
After the game, Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer called the loss "disappointing."
"Seems like for many weeks here we've had teams on the rope, haven't been able to finish. Then we either win them at the end or lose them at the end. That kind of stuff caught up to us," Zimmer said. "Had two turnovers tonight, didn't get any points off of them. First-and-goal on the four-yard line. Don't get anything there. We get three points. We give up a long ball down the middle on third down. Miss a tackle on third-and-10. He ran through two guys on a check-down. Those kind of things will get you beat. Have to continue to try to do better in those situations."