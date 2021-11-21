x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vikings

Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG

Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota beat Green Bay by making sure Aaron Rodgers didn't get to touch the ball last.

Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers. 

Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half. He finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards.

Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three scores. He led the Vikings on the game-winning drive with three straight completions for 51 yards. 

The Vikings improved to 5-5. The Packers fell to 8-3.

Packers at Vikings, November 21, 2021

1 / 11
AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings free safety Xavier Woods (23) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Related Articles

In Other News

Vikings post-game | Minnesota nabs nailbiter finish over Green Bay, 34-31