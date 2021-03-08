Vikings owner 'concerned' about team's COVID situation

Mark Wilf told reporters Tuesday that ownership is working with GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer to make sure players have the full facts on COVID.

EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf told reporters he is "concerned" about the team's current COVID situation, that has three quarterbacks sidelined and in the NFL protocol designed to prevent outbreaks of the virus.

"We're concerned," Wilf said several times during a scheduled media availability Tuesday morning. "It's safe to say our number one priority is the health and safety of our players, our coaches and staff, and ultimately the entire community."

While not coming out directly and saying it, Wilf left no doubt that he and team ownership want players to take the vaccine, both for health and competitive reasons. The temporary loss of starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and QB of the future Kellen Mond to the NFL's COVID protocol puts the brakes on progress with the team's offense, and could have longer-reaching ramifications if both refuse to get vaccinated. Another quarterback, Nate Stanley, was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as was rookie wide receiver Myron Mitchell.

"We really come about it from that standpoint, making sure we educated and get the facts to everybody so they can make the right decision," Wilf said. "We want to encourage vaccinations."

The Vikings were already in the headlines due to a COVID-related flap involving then-coach Rick Dennison. Dennison was moved from his on-field role as offensive line coach and reassigned to be a senior offensive advisor, a position that would not put him in direct contact with players. While the team did not directly confirm it, there were multiple media reports that Dennison lost his position because he would not get vaccinated.

"Due to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, the team has agreed to terms with former Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison to serve as Senior Offensive Advisor," the Vikings stated in a news release last week.

Wilf also reacted to reports Tuesday that defensive back Jeff Gladney has been indicted on felony domestic abuse charges stemming from an incident in April. The 24-year-old Gladney is accused of hitting, choking, and dragging his then-girlfriend during a dispute that spilled out of a vehicle. If found guilty he faces the possibility of two to 10 years in prison.

Gladney, a first-round draft pick, started 15 of 16 games for the Vikings last season as a rookie.