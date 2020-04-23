Vikings pick a wide receiver and cornerback to open 2020 NFL draft

The Vikings take LSU WR Justin Jefferson at 22, and TCU CB Jeff Gladney with the 31st pick.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson from Louisiana State University with their first of two first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night.

Jefferson, 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, starred as a junior for LSU in their championship season in 2019. He racked up 111 receptions for 1,540 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

Jefferson scored four touchdowns in the first half against Oklahoma to help lead LSU to the national championship game in 2019.

"LSU's Justin Jefferson, the best slot receiver in this class, could go as high as No. 13 to San Francisco," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said earlier this week. "He's rising after running a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine."

The Vikings two first round picks were No. 22 and No. 25, but Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman traded the No. 25 pick to San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings moved back to San Fran's pick at No. 31.

With the No. 31 pick in round one, the Vikings selected TCU defensive back Jeff Gladney.

Gladney played in many defensive schemes during his college career and enters the league as one of the most experienced defensive backs in the draft.

He is 5' 10" and weighs 191 lbs.

As a senior, Gladney tallied 31 tackles, 1.5 for loss, an interception, and a conference-high 14 pass breakups in 12 starts.

The Green Bay Packers made a surprise move and traded up to the No. 26 spot in the first round to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Apparently, choosing Love as the new successor to Aaron Rodgers.

This year's draft was a "virtual draft" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

General managers around the NFL said this week that the draft will be unprecedented and may have a few extra surprises and glitches.

Rick Spielman is known for making a lot of moves during the draft and told the media this week that he's excited for this virtual draft.

On Friday night, the NFL will hold the second and third rounds of the draft, with the Vikings having three picks, No. 58, No. 89 and No. 105.

Rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings have six picks on Saturday with No. 132, No. 155, No. 201, No. 205, No. 219 and No. 249.

The Vikings received three overall picks for their trade of Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

The team has 12 overall picks in this year's draft.

Here's the list:

Round 1 (No. 22) from Buffalo Bills

Round 1 (No. 25)

Round 2 (No. 58)

Round 3 (No. 89)

Round 3 (No. 105) compensatory

Round 4 (No. 132)

Round 5 (No. 155) from Buffalo Bills

Round 6 (No. 201) from Buffalo Bills

Round 6 (No. 205)

Round 7 (No. 219)

Round 7 (No. 249) compensatory