Minnesota Vikings' top CB Patrick Peterson placed on IR

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will be without their top cornerback for at least three games after the team announced on Monday that veteran Patrick Peterson has been placed on injured reserve.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told media that Peterson is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered late in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Peterson was brought in during the offseason to bolster a secondary that was among the league worst a season ago. This season, after a slow start on defense, the Vikings have settled in and have allowed just 19 points per game over the last four games. In that span, Minnesota has held passing offenses to 198.5 passing yards per game.

The Vikings, who are 3-3, have a bye this week but will return to action as hosts to the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween night on KARE 11.