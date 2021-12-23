Vikings place Dalvin Cook on COVID-19 reserve list

Cook's placement on the COVID-19 list means he's likely to miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that running back Dalvin Cook has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, and likely to miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cook, 26, has previously missed three other games earlier this season. He was carted off the field with an injury in Week 12 against the 49ers, but returned two weeks later to have his best game of the season, with 205 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' Week 14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cook has six rushing touchdowns for the Vikings so far this season, but only managed to collect 89 rushing yards with no trips to the endzone in Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

#Vikings roster moves



RB Dalvin Cook placed on Reserve/COVID-19.



CB Tye Smith placed on Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19.



WR Dan Chisena activated from Reserve/COVID-19.



G Kyle Hinton activated from Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19.



RB A.J. Rose signed to the practice squad. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 23, 2021

Also Thursday, the Vikings said cornerback Tye Smith was being placed on the reserve practice squad for COVID-19. Two others were activated from COVID-19 lists on Thursday: wide receiver Dan Chisena from the reserve list, and guard Kyle Hinton from the practice squad reserve.

The 7-7 Vikings are scheduled to host the Rams at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

