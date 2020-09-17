Vikings place G Elflein on IR

Elflein, who will be eligible to return in three weeks, played all 52 offensive snaps in last week's 43-34 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have placed starting right guard Pat Elflein on the injured reserve list.

The announcement came after the fourth-year offensive lineman injured his thumb in practice on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

#Vikings RG Pat Elflein landed on injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury in practice today, source said. He's eligible to return in three weeks, though the exact timetable is unclear. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2020

Elflein, who will be eligible to return in three weeks, played all 52 offensive snaps in last week's 43-34 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The move could give way for rookie offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland to see the field after being inactive in the season opener. Cleveland was drafted in the second round and has spent time in practice playing both guard and tackle.

Rookie cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler (ribs) and Jeff Gladney (knee) were also absent from practice on Thursday. Dantzler recorded three tackles in his NFL debut on Sunday against the Packers.

Earlier on Thursday, Minnesota added veteran safety George Iloka to its practice squad, giving the Vikings a little more depth behind starters Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris. Iloka has a history playing under Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer, starting in Cincinnati, where Zimmer was a defensive coordinator. Iloka also spent a season with the Vikings in 2018 where he saw limited action.