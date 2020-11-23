Vikings place Thielen on COVID-19 reserve list

Minnesota's star receiver will need to quarantine after either testing positive for the coronavirus or coming into close contact with a carrier.

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings star receiver Adam Thielen was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday afternoon after either testing positive for the virus or coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The team announced the move on Monday afternoon. According to NFL and the NFL Player Association policy, teams don't have to comment on whether a player placed on the list tested positive or not.

The #Vikings have placed WR Adam Thielen on Reserve/COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/b211f6fKGz — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 23, 2020

Thielen will now need to quarantine for at least five days. His status for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers is still unknown, depending on whether the Detroit Lakes native tested positive for the coronavirus, or came in close contact with a carrier.