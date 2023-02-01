Vikings players show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a hit during Monday night's game. Officials said he was in critical condition late Monday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — Players all across the NFL, including several on the Minnesota Vikings, showed their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was taken to an area hospital after collapsing on the field during a football game Monday night.

The second-year safety collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins midway through the first quarter. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his facemask, and fell backward about three seconds later. He was then motionless on the field.

Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel, as well as local paramedics, before being taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the NFL. Officials said Hamlin was in critical condition late Monday night.

"Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family," tweeted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson shared a similar sentiment, tweeting, "Lord we ask for a miracle!"

Former Vikings receiver and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Cris Carter tweeted a prayer emoji followed by "Damar," while current Vikings receiver Adam Thielen posted, "Everyone please send a prayer."

Every team in the NFL updated their Twitter profile picture with a graphic that reads "Pray for Damar" along with the No. 3 — Hamlin's number with the Bills.

The support wasn't just within the football community. The Minnesota Wild tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin, his family and the Buffalo Bills."

People also began donating to a GoFundMe Hamlin set up back in 2020 for The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The initial goal was $2,500 but as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, more than $4.5 million had been raised.

