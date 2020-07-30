Vikings put DE Odenigbo on COVID reserve; 7 players on list

The reserve list was created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone infected.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings put three more players, including defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, on their reserve list for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Linebacker Cameron Smith and offensive tackle Oli Udoh were also placed on COVID-19 reserve, bringing the team's total on the list to seven players. Smith and Udoh were 2019 draft picks. Odenigbo is in line to take over as a starter, with the departure of 10-year veteran Everson Griffen.