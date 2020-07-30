x
Vikings put DE Odenigbo on COVID reserve; 7 players on list

The reserve list was created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone infected.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings put three more players, including defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, on their reserve list for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Linebacker Cameron Smith and offensive tackle Oli Udoh were also placed on COVID-19 reserve, bringing the team's total on the list to seven players. Smith and Udoh were 2019 draft picks. Odenigbo is in line to take over as a starter, with the departure of 10-year veteran Everson Griffen.

The reserve list was created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

