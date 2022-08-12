Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19

EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's pre-season game against the Raiders in Los Vegas.
On Thursday, the team said Cousins was absent from practice because of illness and he was being evaluated for COVID-19.
O'Connell also said he expects the back-up quarterbacks, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond, to play a lot at Allegiant Stadium.
Cousins was forced to sit out five days of training camp in 2021 due to the NFL's rules for close contacts to known cases of COVID-19.
He was in league protocols for unvaccinated players last season.
After testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 31, Cousins had to miss the game at Green Bay.
The NFL suspended all coronavirus protocols in March.
