Vikings face quarterback shortage due to COVID-19 protocols, sign Case Cookus as last minute addition

Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, and Nate Stanley were placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

EAGAN, Minn. — In an announcement released Monday, the Minnesota Vikings have placed three quarterbacks — Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and rookie Kellen Mond — in addition to wide receiver Myron Mitchell, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. According to ESPN, Kellen Mond had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and as a result, both Cousins and Stanley had to miss that day's practice as potential high-risk close contacts.

The move places the Vikings in a bind with the former Washington Huskies quarterback, Jake Browning, as one of the only QB's on the roster available for practice. Browning had signed on with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and was on the practice squad for the past two seasons.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is also reporting that the Vikings plan to sign Case Cookus to the roster following a series of tryouts. Cookus was undrafted out of Northern Arizona in 2020 and spent some time with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

The #Vikings plan to sign QB Case Cookus, per source. He was part of today’s workout after three QBs — including starter Kirk Cousins — landed on the COVID list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2021

When asked about unvaccinated players with his team on Monday, Head Coach Mike Zimmer continued to express his disappointment.