Vikings re-sign RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad

EAGAN, Minn — The Minnesota Vikings made another maneuver Wednesday with their running backs.

The team re-signed veteran running back Myles Gaskin to their practice squad, one day after releasing him from the 53-man roster.

Gaskin, 26, had played just two snaps on special teams for the Vikings this season. The former Washington Huskie played four seasons for the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Vikings at the start of the 2023 season.

In his career, Gaskin has rushed for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 101 receptions for 701 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Last week, the Vikings traded for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, who played for Kevin O'Connell when he was offensive coordinator for the Rams.

The Vikings also have starting running back Alexander Mattison and rookie Ty Chandler, as well as Kene Nwangwu, who is on injured reserve.

More maneuvering could be ahead for the RBs after coach O'Connell made this ultimatum on Monday when addressing recent fumbles by the 0-3 Vikings:

"Either guys are going to (fix) it or we're going to have to put other guys in the game that have ball security."

Mattison himself has put the ball on the ground three times in this young season but lost only one (against Philadelphia). He was bailed out on two others by a penalty and a referee's ruling that his forward progress had been stopped before fumbling.

