Vikings release veteran kicker Dan Bailey

During a two-game stretch last season, Bailey missed four field goals and three extra points, prompting calls to find a replacement.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday afternoon that they've cut ties with veteran kicker Dan Bailey.

Bailey spent the past three seasons with the Vikings after spending his first seven years in the league with the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season, Bailey had a shaky season with the Vikings, connecting on just 15 of 22 field goal attempts and 86% of his extra-point attempts. During a two-game stretch, Bailey missed four field goals and three extra points, prompting calls to find a replacement.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the move will also save the Vikings $1.7 million in cap space.

The Vikings signed kicker Greg Joseph earlier this offseason. Joseph spent last season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.