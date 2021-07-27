Vikings, Rick Dennison reach agreement for him to remain on team

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings former offensive line coach, Rick Dennison, is now the Senior Offensive Advisor, according to a news release from the team.
Last week, the Vikings released a statement countering published reports that the team had dismissed Dennison for allegedly refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The team said they're in discussions with Dennison about COVID protocols.
On Tuesday, the team announced that Phil Rauscher was the new offensive line coach and Ben Steele was the new assistant offensive line coach.
"Due to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, the team has agreed to terms with former Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison to serve as Senior Offensive Advisor," the Vikings stated in the news release.