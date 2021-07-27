Vikings, Rick Dennison reach agreement for him to remain on team

Former Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison is not off the team, contrary to reports that he was leaving due to COVID protocols.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings former offensive line coach, Rick Dennison, is now the Senior Offensive Advisor, according to a news release from the team.

Last week, the Vikings released a statement countering published reports that the team had dismissed Dennison for allegedly refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The team said they're in discussions with Dennison about COVID protocols.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Phil Rauscher was the new offensive line coach and Ben Steele was the new assistant offensive line coach.