Vikings running backs Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison earn degrees

EAGAN, Minn. — For Minnesota Vikings running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, their homework wasn't just studying the playbook this offseason.

Both recently graduated from college – Cook from Florida State University and Mattison from Boise State University – after entering the NFL Draft early.

"It was, like, a promise I made to myself, and a commitment that I stuck to," said Cook, who got a degree in social science. "My brother, he's still in school. My sister's still in school. Setting that example for them of starting something and finishing it, that's something I stuck (with)."

Cook's collegiate playing career ended after his junior season when he rushed for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns. Mattison also entered the NFL Draft his junior season, telling the Idaho Statesman, "You can only play as long as your body lets you, and at this position, you can’t assume it’ll last forever.”

.@dalvincook and @AlexMattison22 walking out to practice Monday like…



Big time CONGRATS to both Vikings running backs as they received their college diplomas recently 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UXpv7NVcjZ — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) August 15, 2021

"It's a great accomplishment," said Mattison. "I would tell any rookie that didn't finish (college), don't be afraid to go back and finish it up."

While neither running back played in Saturday's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, they are expected to carry a bulk of the load in the backfield as Cook is coming off a career year last season (1,557 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs) and Mattison is coming off a season where he made his first career starts in place of an injured Cook.