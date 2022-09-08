Vikings seek fast start, and favorable schedule could help

Minnesota plays all three of its home division games in the first five weeks, giving the Vikings an opportunity to get an edge in the NFC North.

MINNEAPOLIS — With all the changes surrounding the Minnesota Vikings — new general manager, new coaching staff, new offensive and defensive schemes — the Vikings could be set up for another change from a season ago. A hot start.

After a 1-3 start last year, the Vikings have a favorable month-and-a-half to open the 2022 season, including three home games against NFC North opponents.

The first of the three division home games should be the toughest with a season-opening tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Minnesota will then hit the road for a Monday night showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, before playing four straight games against teams who failed to reach the postseason last year. Two of those four games will be at U.S. Bank Stadium and one will be in London.

With a new regime, there's already plenty of uncertainty surrounding the team, but a fast start could help alleviate some of those early season concerns, and help cultivate some confidence heading into a stretch featuring matchups with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

"I know how good we can be, but as I'll tell our team today when we talk about what it's going to take to win the game, we've got to see it," said first-year Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell during Wednesday's press conference. "That's (the case) for a lot of us. ... All the things we've put into place both schematically, from a sports performance, how we handle training camp, how we are practicing this week, how we go against each other throughout the offseason and into training camp — all those things come to fruition in that first game."

Due to the sluggish start, the Vikings were playing catch up in the standings for much of the 2021 season, providing little room for hiccups as the season progressed. Throw in the fact that 15 of their 17 games were decided by a single score — the most in NFL history — Minnesota's margin for error was razor thin. A quicker start could put the Vikings in a better position if they hit a few speed bumps along the way.

"It's important that we get off to a good start, we want to play the right way," said O'Connell. "But we know we're playing a really good football team (in Green Bay) that we're going to see again later in the year, so we've gotta be focused really looking at the details, the small things, the things that we can control. ... From what I've seen of our team, and my expectations for our team, I expect things to go well."

Sunday's game against the Packers will be a good measuring stick for O'Connell and the new regime. It'll be their first look at how they stack up with the reigning division champions, while also providing them the opportunity to take an early hold of the NFC North.

"I just want the players to feel prepared," O'Connell said. "I want them to play with that quieted mind so that they can just go play fast, enjoy the atmosphere that our fans will create. We're going to have a huge advantage every time we play at home. ... I've been on that other sideline before; it's not fun. We expect our fans to get that thing going on Sunday, and hopefully we can do some things on the field that will only enhance that."

It certainly will, especially if it culminates into a win and an early season edge over the Packers.

"I'm just excited for it," said O'Connell of Sunday's game, his first as the Vikings' coach. "Gotta remember to try and get some sleep and rest, in addition to (everything) we're pouring into this thing ... but at the same time, I'd be lying to you that I wasn't going to be a little extra excited, a little bit more that just any other game."

