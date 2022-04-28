Vikings select Georgia safety Lewis Cine in first round of NFL Draft

According to the Associated Press, Cine covers a lot of ground in run support and plays with good fundamentals, but coverage skills need work.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine at No. 32 overall Thursday night after trading with one of their division rivals.

According to the Associated Press, Cine covers a lot of ground in run support and plays with good fundamentals, but coverage skills need work. Cine was the defensive player of the game in Georgia’s national championship victory against Alabama.

The Vikings swapped their No. 12 and No. 46 pick for the No. 32 pick, No. 34 pick and the No. 66 pick. The trade was made with the Detroit Lions, who then used the No. 12 pick to select Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker was the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars while NFC North rival Detroit selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

For new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and new head coach Kevin O'Connell, this is their first draft with the Vikings, and while trading back didn't come as much of a surprise, trading down 20 picks with a division rival wasn't on many people's radars.

Many fans gathered at U.S. Bank Stadium for a Minnesota Vikings Draft party, showing their support not only for the purple and gold, but for the new regime.

"I love our new regime," said Mary Hamann. "I think it was something that was really needed. I think the enthusiasm and energy is going to feed off our players. And I think we're going to be something to reckon with this year, I do."

