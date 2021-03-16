Vikings sign Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson to fortify soft defensive line

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have moved to shore up a problematic defensive line, agreeing to a free agent deal with former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.
SportsTrust Advisors, Tomlinson's agency, announced the deal on Twitter.
The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Tomlinson started every game for the Giants over the last four seasons. In 2020, Tomlinson had 3 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.
The Vikings also agreed to terms on a one-year, fully guaranteed contract for offensive tackle Rashod Hill, according to his agent on Twitter. The team recently parted ways with tackle Reilly Reiff, who was recently cut loose to free up salary cap space. Reiff played left tackle, and was trusted with a major role in protecting QB Kirk Cousins.
NBC's Pro Football Talk is reporting that linebacker Anthony Barr has agreed to restructure his contract to provide more salary cap room for the club to sign free agents. In exchange, Barr will become a free agent after the coming season. His contract was originally scheduled to run through 2022. He missed the final 14 games of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.
Besides rebuilding the offensive and defensive lines, the Vikings will need to find a new kicker after cutting Dan Bailey who struggled mightily in 2020-21. The team signed Greg Joseph, who was on the Tampa Bay practice squad but did not attempt a kick in 2021.