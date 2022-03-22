Vikings sign one-time rival Za'Darius Smith to 3-year deal

When healthy, the former Packer outside linebacker is one of the NFL's premiere pass rushers.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings have added some punch to their unformidable pass rush, with the club agreeing to terms with former Packer defensive end Za'Darius Smith.

Smith, cut by the Packers as part of a payroll reduction, visited Vikings headquarters in Eagan Monday and apparently was impressed by his hosts and what he saw. NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport first reported in a Twitter post that the 29-year-old Smith had signed a three-year deal with the Vikings worth a base salary of $42 million. With incentives, he could reach $47 million, a source told Pelissero.

After getting released by the #Packers, Smith heads to their chief rivals. 👀 https://t.co/NUTdL7k1rW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

While the Vikings did not share details of the contract, the team did welcome Smith into the fold with their own social post.

Smith is a two-time Pro Bowler who missed virtually the entire 2021-22 season with a back injury. In the previous two seasons Smith, a seven-year NFL veteran, notched 26 sacks, 29 tackles for loss and 60 quarterback hits in 32 games played between 2019 and 2021.

The Vikings will introduce Za'Darius Smith at a press conference Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: