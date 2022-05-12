Vikings sign rookie Lewis Cine, 4 other draft picks

The signings come one day before Minnesota kicks off rookie minicamp.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have officially signed five draft picks, including first-round selection Lewis Cine.

Among the other rookies to sign are fifth-round selections Esezi Otomewo and Ty Chandler, sixth-round pick Jalen Nailor and seventh-rounder Nick Muse. Five draft picks remain unsigned.

Cine was one of several defensive standouts for the national champion Bulldogs in 2021. He was a third team Associated Press All-American, after leading the team with nine pass breakups and 73 tackles. He had one interception in 15 games.

Cine was the fifth defensive player from Georgia taken in the first round, an NFL record for one school. Linebacker Quay Walker (22nd) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (28th) both went to NFC North rival Green Bay.

Otomewo is a name many Minnesota football fans recognize as a standout defensive end for the Minnesota Gophers.

As the Vikings transition under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to a 3-4 scheme, the traditional defensive ends in the old 4-3 system will likely move to outside linebacker. Otomewo could profile as more of a down lineman, though, after gaining plenty of experience with the Gophers moving around in different alignments.

