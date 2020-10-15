Vikings' Sunday opponent shuts down facility after COVID outbreak

A source tells ESPN that the Atlanta Falcons have at least four positive tests for the virus.

ATLANTA — The Vikings' opponent this Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons, have shut down their team facility after multiple COVID-19 tests came back positive.

Falcons team spokesman David Bassity confirmed the development in a statement released Thursday morning. "Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority."

NFL insider Adam Schefter says a Falcons team source told him that there have been four positive tests for the virus, but that number has not been officially confirmed.

At this point there is no official league statement on whether Sunday's game, scheduled for U.S. Bank Stadium, will be impacted.

The Falcons on Wednesday placed rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the league's reserved/COVID-19 list after he reportedly tested positive. NFL.com writer Nick Shook says the entered the league's intensive COVID-19 protocol, which calls for undertaking additional precautions that include daily point-of-care testing, shifting to strictly virtual meetings, and use of mandatory protective personal equipment like masks during practice.

Davidson played 12 of 64 defensive snaps and five special-teams snaps in Week 5 for an Atlanta team that is now 0-5, and scheduled to visit Minnesota.