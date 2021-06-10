Vikings superfan Millie Wall dies at 102

The Vikings surprised Millie with tickets to her first playoff game back in 2018 as an early 100th birthday present.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings lost one of their biggest supporters.

Superfan Millie Wall, who captured the heart of the state during Minnesota's 2018 postseason run, has died, according to family. She was 102 years old.

"It is with great sadness that I announce my Grandma Millie passed away earlier today at the age of 102," wrote Ashley Wall, Millie's granddaughter, on Twitter. "She was a remarkable woman who lived a beautiful life filled with faith, family, kindness, laughter, & love. She will be so missed by so many & she will never be forgotten."

The Vikings surprised Millie with tickets to her first playoff game back in 2018 as an early 100th birthday present. In that game, Stefon Diggs scored a game-winning touchdown on the game's final play against the New Orleans Saints to send the Vikings to the NFC Championship. That touchdown would later be known as the "Minneapolis Miracle."

The Minnesota Vikings posted about Millie's passing on Twitter.

"Our hearts are broken to hear of the passing of Grandma Millie. Millie, who was named on of our 60 Greatest Fans and our 2020 Fan of the Year, will certainly be missed," the post read.