Vikings tackle Brian O'Neill, center Austin Schlottmann placed on IR

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said both O'Neill and Schlottmann suffered "pretty significant" injuries in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' interception was returned for a touchdown late in the first quarter, it gave the Green Bay Packers a 14-3 lead and all the early momentum at Lambeau Field.

The Packers parlayed that momentum into a 41-17 victory over Minnesota, but on Monday, the play got even worse.

During the return, Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O'Neill injured his calf and missed the remainder of the game. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell described the as "pretty significant" and on Tuesday, the team placed O'Neill on Injured Reserve.

O'Neill's calf injury wasn't the only one. Center Austin Schlottmann, who was filling in for starting center Garrett Bradbury, also left the game with an ankle injury. He was also placed on the IR Tuesday.

O'Neill, a second-round pick in 2018, has emerged as one of the top right tackles in the league. He's been a reliable player for an offensive line that continues to seek consistency. Schlottmann has started the last four games at center after Bradbury injured his back.

"A huge loss for us," said O'Connell during a press availability on Monday. "Brian O'Neill, considering all he's done and the consistency — the pillar over there on the right side. And then Austin, stepping in for us when Garrett went down, giving us some real meaningful snaps to help our offense stay on schedule. We felt their loss yesterday."

On Tuesday, the team announced they've signed center Greg Mancz to the active roster and tackle Bobby Evans to the practice squad.

Mancz was most recently with the Cleveland Browns but was released in late December. He's played in one game with the Browns this season and started four in 2021 with the Miami Dolphins.

The Vikings are on the road Sunday for their regular-season finale against the Bears. Minnesota needs a win — and some help — to overtake the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Sunday's game in Chicago will be played at 12:00 p.m. CT and will air on @NFLonFOX. https://t.co/7vkshnFX4U pic.twitter.com/poetjLec4F — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 2, 2023

The San Francisco 49ers slipped into the No. 2 spot after their win Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders. Should the Vikings win and the 49ers lose this Sunday, Minnesota would be the second seed. However, a win by the 49ers would cement the No. 3 seed for the Vikings.

