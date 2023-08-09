x
Vikings

LIVE UPDATES: Rookie Jordan Addison gets 1st TD as Vikings host Tampa Bay in season opener

The Vikings look for a strong start under second-year head coach Kevin O'Connell.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings host Tampa Bay to open the season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins returns for his sixth season as Vikings quarterback; Minnesota also boasts the league's reigning receiving leader in Justin Jefferson, who's barely beginning his prime at age 24. Tight end T.J. Hockenson made an immediate impact after arriving in a trade with Detroit. The second year in coach Kevin O'Connell's offense ought to be smoother for everyone involved, coming off a 13-4 season during which the Vikings ranked seventh in yards and eighth in points.

Follow along with live updates throughout the game below, and get more Vikings coverage at kare11.com/vikings.

Pregame

  • Members of Bud Grant's family, including his children and grandchildren, sound the Gjallarhorn to kick off the game and the Vikings' 2023-24 season at U.S. Bank Stadium. The longtime Vikings head coach died in March at the age of 95. The Vikings will also honor Grant in a halftime ceremony.
  • The Vikings are wearing throwback jerseys that also pay tribute to late coach Bud Grant.

1st Quarter

  • A big gain for the Vikings on their second drive as Cousins connects with Justin Jefferson.
  • A few plays later, with center Garrett Bradbury off the field, Cousins fumbles a snap from fill-in center Austin Schlottmann and turns over the ball.
  • Cousins fumbles a second time on the next Vikings possession.
  • Minnesota's defense keeps Tampa Bay from finding the end zone, thanks in large part to a Danielle Hunter sack, limiting the Bucs to a field goal. Tampa takes a 3-0 lead.

2nd Quarter

  • Welcome to the NFL, Jordan Addison! Cousins connects with Addison for the rookie's first NFL touchdown, giving the Vikings a 7-3 lead.
  • Greg Joseph tacks on a 25-yard field goal to extend the Vikings' lead to 10-3.
  • Bucs QB Baker Mayfield connects with Mike Evans to tie it up at 10-10.

