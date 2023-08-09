LIVE UPDATES: Rookie Jordan Addison gets 1st TD as Vikings host Tampa Bay in season opener

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings host Tampa Bay to open the season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kirk Cousins returns for his sixth season as Vikings quarterback; Minnesota also boasts the league's reigning receiving leader in Justin Jefferson, who's barely beginning his prime at age 24. Tight end T.J. Hockenson made an immediate impact after arriving in a trade with Detroit. The second year in coach Kevin O'Connell's offense ought to be smoother for everyone involved, coming off a 13-4 season during which the Vikings ranked seventh in yards and eighth in points.
Follow along with live updates throughout the game below, and get more Vikings coverage at kare11.com/vikings.
Pregame
- Members of Bud Grant's family, including his children and grandchildren, sound the Gjallarhorn to kick off the game and the Vikings' 2023-24 season at U.S. Bank Stadium. The longtime Vikings head coach died in March at the age of 95. The Vikings will also honor Grant in a halftime ceremony.
- The Vikings are wearing throwback jerseys that also pay tribute to late coach Bud Grant.
1st Quarter
- A big gain for the Vikings on their second drive as Cousins connects with Justin Jefferson.
- A few plays later, with center Garrett Bradbury off the field, Cousins fumbles a snap from fill-in center Austin Schlottmann and turns over the ball.
- Cousins fumbles a second time on the next Vikings possession.
- Minnesota's defense keeps Tampa Bay from finding the end zone, thanks in large part to a Danielle Hunter sack, limiting the Bucs to a field goal. Tampa takes a 3-0 lead.
2nd Quarter
- Welcome to the NFL, Jordan Addison! Cousins connects with Addison for the rookie's first NFL touchdown, giving the Vikings a 7-3 lead.
- Greg Joseph tacks on a 25-yard field goal to extend the Vikings' lead to 10-3.
- Bucs QB Baker Mayfield connects with Mike Evans to tie it up at 10-10.
Watch more coverage of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.