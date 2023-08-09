LIVE UPDATES: Rookie Jordan Addison gets 1st TD as Vikings host Tampa Bay in season opener

The Vikings look for a strong start under second-year head coach Kevin O'Connell.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings host Tampa Bay to open the season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins returns for his sixth season as Vikings quarterback; Minnesota also boasts the league's reigning receiving leader in Justin Jefferson, who's barely beginning his prime at age 24. Tight end T.J. Hockenson made an immediate impact after arriving in a trade with Detroit. The second year in coach Kevin O'Connell's offense ought to be smoother for everyone involved, coming off a 13-4 season during which the Vikings ranked seventh in yards and eighth in points.

Pregame

Members of Bud Grant's family, including his children and grandchildren, sound the Gjallarhorn to kick off the game and the Vikings' 2023-24 season at U.S. Bank Stadium. The longtime Vikings head coach died in March at the age of 95. The Vikings will also honor Grant in a halftime ceremony.

First #Skol chant of the season, and away we go! pic.twitter.com/S9JUUgRgAA — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) September 10, 2023

The Vikings are wearing throwback jerseys that also pay tribute to late coach Bud Grant.

1st Quarter

A big gain for the Vikings on their second drive as Cousins connects with Justin Jefferson.

A few plays later, with center Garrett Bradbury off the field, Cousins fumbles a snap from fill-in center Austin Schlottmann and turns over the ball.

Bradbury goes out. Snap exchange fumbled. Nice drive killed. #Vikings — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) September 10, 2023

Cousins fumbles a second time on the next Vikings possession.

The pressure on Cousins has been immense. And now Cousins gets blown up and fumbles. Bucs with the ball in reeeeeally good field position. YIKES. #Vikings — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) September 10, 2023

Minnesota's defense keeps Tampa Bay from finding the end zone, thanks in large part to a Danielle Hunter sack, limiting the Bucs to a field goal. Tampa takes a 3-0 lead.

Dannielle Hunter sack on third down helps limit Tampa Bay to a FG after the Winfield sack and fumble recovery.#Bucs lead the #Vikings 3-0 with 3:23 left in the first quarter. — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) September 10, 2023

2nd Quarter

Welcome to the NFL, Jordan Addison! Cousins connects with Addison for the rookie's first NFL touchdown, giving the Vikings a 7-3 lead.

There it is. Welcome to the league, Jordan Addison. First TD of his NFL career. #Vikings on the board in 2023. — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) September 10, 2023

Greg Joseph tacks on a 25-yard field goal to extend the Vikings' lead to 10-3.

Greg Joseph. Money man. #Vikings lead 10-3. — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) September 10, 2023

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield connects with Mike Evans to tie it up at 10-10.

I was just about to comment on how Baker has been misfiring today. Then he hits Mike Evans for 6. Welp.



Tie ballgame. — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) September 10, 2023

