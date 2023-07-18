Vikings throwback jerseys to debut Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

The team unveiled the "classic" uniform to honor squads that played during Minnesota's "Purple People Eater" years.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings unveiled new throwback jerseys that will make their debut Sunday, Sept. 10 in Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The "classic" uniform was designed to pay homage to the teams from the 1960s and 1970s, part of the "Purple People Eater" years.

The uniforms feature "a deeper purple hue, traditional lettering and numbering, gold trim accents and gold and white sleeve stripes," according to the Vikings. "The new look also includes a helmet with the vintage Vikings horn and gray facemask and white pants featuring a gold stripe flanked by purple stripes."

These jerseys were worn throughout the Vikings' first 45 seasons, which is hard to imagine in today's hyper-active marketing of team apparel.