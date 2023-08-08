Vikings to honor legendary coach Bud Grant with uniform patch, helmet sticker

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Minnesota Vikings kick off the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10, fans will notice something a little different.
Not only will the Vikings be debuting their throwback uniforms, which will pay homage to the teams from the 1960s and 1970s, but there will also be a "Bud" signature patch to pay tribute to legendary coach Bud Grant. The team announced they will also wear a helmet sticker with the same signature throughout the season.
Grant, who died on March 11 at the age of 95, was the Vikings' head coach for 18 seasons, leading the franchise to 11 division titles and all four of their Super Bowl appearances. In 1994, he became the first person ever to be elected to both the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1994) and the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame (1983).
Grant was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor on Nov. 8, 1998.
