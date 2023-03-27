Vikings to host 2023 draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Purple offers a chance to watch draft night action on big screens, take part in a number of fan activities and meet both current players and Viking legends.

MINNEAPOLIS — It will be the better part of five months until the Minnesota Vikings kick off their 2023-24 NFL season with a Super Bowl title as the ultimate goal.

For some football addicts, that is just too darn long. The Vikings know and understand, and for that reason are offering a fix for pigskin fanatics in the form of the 2023 Miller Light Draft Party at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Set for Thursday, April 27, the party will allow fans to experience the emotional roller coaster of the first round by watching selections unfold on the stadium's huge screens. There are also a host of activities, from a player photo station and locker room tours to a Vikings garage sale.

Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. on draft day, with the event concluding with the final pick of round one.

Season ticket holders can buy $10 discounted tickets to the draft party beginning today at the Vikings website, while the general public can buy beginning Wednesday for $15. There are also a handful of "experience" packages available at additional cost.

