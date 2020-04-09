Vikings offer cardboard cutouts for fans at home games

MINNEAPOLIS — While fans won't be allowed at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first two Minnesota Vikings home games, they can still be represented.
The Vikings are offering fans the opportunity have their face in the stands with a cardboard cutout.
According to the team website, fans can purchase a cutout for $150, with all proceeds going to charitable causes in the community. Fans will need to send in a high-resolution photo of themselves to use on the cutout.
The Vikings provided some guidelines for photo submissions:
- Club-branded attire only. No third-party branding, including on apparel and in photo backgrounds. No attire or other branding of NFL clubs or sports teams other than the Club.
- No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans or other branding.
- No political statements, logos, slogans or other political content.
- No offensive or negative comments about the Club or other NFL clubs or sports teams.
- No lewd, inappropriate or offensive photos.
- The Club reserves the right to reject any photo that it determines, in its sole discretion, violates these guidelines or is otherwise offensive, lewd, derogatory, infringing, discriminatory or otherwise inappropriate. The Club will not be obligated to provide the purchaser a refund or remedy if a submitted photo is rejected for any of these reasons.
The team also provided some tips for the best quality photo:
- Dress in your Vikings game attire so that your cutout will help support the team on game days.
- Find good lighting and face it.
- Solid backgrounds will yield the best results.
- Do not raise your arms above your shoulders as they would be cropped out.
- Ensure that you take the photo in vertical (portrait) format and submit the photo in the largest possible size.
- No selfies and only one (1) person per photo.