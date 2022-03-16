Vikings to sign DT Harrison Phillips to begin free agency

Harrison Phillips is joining the Vikings after playing the last four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have opened the NFL's free agency period by agreeing to terms with a defensive end from the Buffalo Bills.

Harrison Phillips is joining the Vikings after playing the last four seasons with the Bills.

Phillips was selected in the third round in the 2018 NFL Draft, he has started 11 games.

Phillips is from Omaha, Nebraska and has 107 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries in his career.

The Vikings are also welcoming tight end Johhny Mundt during free agency.

Mundt played for Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell when they were with the Los Angles Rams.

Mundt joined the Rams in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon.

The terms of the deals for Phillips and Mundt have not been released.

