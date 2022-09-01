Vikings top Bears 31-17; futures uncertain for Nagy, Zimmer

The matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired saw the Vikings outscore the Bears 28-3 in the second half.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Minnesota Vikings comeback to beat the Chicago Bears 31-17.

The matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired saw the Vikings outscore the Bears 28-3 in the second half.

Justin Jefferson caught the tying score and K.J. Osborn had the go-ahead touchdown for the Vikings. Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards to pass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the Bears.

The future for Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is uncertain as Minnesota finishes the year with another losing season. Since he became the Vikings' head coach in 2014, the Vikes have gone 72-56-1.

The Vikings finished 8-9. The Bears went 6-11.

Slideshow: Bears vs. Vikings 1/30

2/30

3/30

4/30

5/30

6/30

7/30

8/30

9/30

10/30

11/30

12/30

13/30

14/30

15/30

16/30

17/30

18/30

19/30

20/30

21/30

22/30

23/30

24/30

25/30

26/30

27/30

28/30

29/30

30/30 1 / 30

Watch more of Minnesota sports: