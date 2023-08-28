Vikings make trade and cut several players ahead of Tuesday's deadline

EAGAN, Minn. — With the season opener against the Bucs just under two weeks away and the final roster cut deadline one day away, the Minnesota Vikings announced some roster moves and sent out several pink slips on Monday.
The team is sending offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick.
Lowe, who played college ball for Illinois, was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
He played in four regular-season games last season.
The Vikings also announced these roster moves on Monday:
Waived
- Calvin Avery, defensive lineman
- Kalon Barnes, cornerback
- C.J. Coldon, Jr., cornerback
- Christian DiLauro, offensive tackle
- Jameson Houston, cornerback
- Wilson Huber, linebacker
- Garett Maag, wide receiver
- Abram Smith, running back
- Josh Sokol, offensive lineman
- Jordan Ta'amu, quarterback
- Colin Thompson, tight end
- Jarrid Williams, offensive tackle
Contract Terminated
- Jake Gervase, linebacker
- Tanner Vallejo, linebacker
Waived/Injured
- Tay Gowan, cornerback
The Vikings are cutting down their roster to 53 players for the regular season.
The deadline is 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
There's still a chance a few of these players clear waivers and are signed onto the team's 16-player practice squad.
Practice squad signings start on Wednesday.
The Vikings are 24th on the waiver priority list for claiming players released by other teams.
