Vikings make trade and cut several players ahead of Tuesday's deadline

EAGAN, Minn. — With the season opener against the Bucs just under two weeks away and the final roster cut deadline one day away, the Minnesota Vikings announced some roster moves and sent out several pink slips on Monday.

The team is sending offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick.

Lowe, who played college ball for Illinois, was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

He played in four regular-season games last season.

The Vikings also announced these roster moves on Monday:

Waived

Calvin Avery, defensive lineman

Kalon Barnes, cornerback

C.J. Coldon, Jr., cornerback

Christian DiLauro, offensive tackle

Jameson Houston, cornerback

Wilson Huber, linebacker

Garett Maag, wide receiver

Abram Smith, running back

Josh Sokol, offensive lineman

Jordan Ta'amu, quarterback

Colin Thompson, tight end

Jarrid Williams, offensive tackle

Contract Terminated

Jake Gervase, linebacker

Tanner Vallejo, linebacker

Waived/Injured

Tay Gowan, cornerback

The Vikings are cutting down their roster to 53 players for the regular season.

The deadline is 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

There's still a chance a few of these players clear waivers and are signed onto the team's 16-player practice squad.

Practice squad signings start on Wednesday.

The Vikings are 24th on the waiver priority list for claiming players released by other teams.

