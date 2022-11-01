Vikings trade draft picks for Lions' TE Hockenson

The Vikings are sending their 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to the Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions made a rare intradivision trade Tuesday morning ahead of the NFL trade deadline at 3 p.m.

The Vikings will also get the Lions' 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

The Vikings starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to ESPN, the Detroit Lions have not made an intradivision trade involving a player since 1998.

Hockenson is from Chariton, Iowa and is in his fourth year in the NFL.

In 2020, he was named to the Pro Bowl after catching 67 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns.