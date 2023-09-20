Report: Vikings to trade for Rams RB Cam Akers

Akers, who was drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had a moderately productive season in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — After an unimpressive 0-2 start to the season, the Minnesota Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements.

The team has agreed to trade for former Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers for late-round draft picks.

The #Vikings have agreed to trade for RB Cam Akers.



The completion of this trade is pending Akers passing a physical.



Akers, who was drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had a moderately productive season in 2022.

The tailback tallied 188 carries for 786 yards to go along with seven touchdowns in what was an injury-plagued season for the Rams.

For his career, Akers accumulated 360 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 27 catches for 250 yards and one receiving touchdown.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Rams are trading Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick.

The need was clear for the Vikings, who are currently dead last in the NFL in both rushing attempts and rushing yards per game.

Akers will join the team just two days after the Vikings moved to sign offensive guard Dalton Risner to shore up their offensive line.

