Report: Vikings to trade for Rams RB Cam Akers

MINNEAPOLIS — After an unimpressive 0-2 start to the season, the Minnesota Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements.
The team has agreed to trade for former Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers for late-round draft picks.
Akers, who was drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had a moderately productive season in 2022.
The tailback tallied 188 carries for 786 yards to go along with seven touchdowns in what was an injury-plagued season for the Rams.
For his career, Akers accumulated 360 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 27 catches for 250 yards and one receiving touchdown.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Rams are trading Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick.
The need was clear for the Vikings, who are currently dead last in the NFL in both rushing attempts and rushing yards per game.
Akers will join the team just two days after the Vikings moved to sign offensive guard Dalton Risner to shore up their offensive line.
Watch more coverage of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.