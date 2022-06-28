Vikings training camp schedule includes 14 practices open to the public

All practices will be held at TCO Performance Center, with the final two sessions — Aug. 17 & Aug. 18 — being joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings unveiled 14 training camp practices that will be open to the public, giving fans their first look at some of the new faces — including the new coaching staff.

Of the 14 open practices, starting Saturday, July 30, 10 of the sessions will be padded practices and four will be unpadded, according to team officials. All four of the unpadded practices will be free to everyone, while eight of the padded sessions will be free to kids 17 and younger. Adult tickets for those practices will cost $5.

Two "premier practices" will also be offered this year on Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 8. Tickets for those sessions will cost $10 adults and $5 for children 17 and younger. Kids shorter than 36 inches tall will get in free. For more information on how to get tickets to any of the sessions, click here.

Highlights of the 2022 #Vikings camp include



• Back Together Saturday on July 30

• Night Practice at TCO Stadium on Monday, August 8

• A pair of joint practices against the @49ers https://t.co/Ru8I6gupLL — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 28, 2022

All practices will be held at TCO Performance Center, with the final two sessions — Aug. 17 & Aug. 18 — being joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers. New head coach Kevin O'Connell spent one season on the 49ers' coaching staff before heading to Washington in 2017 to coach quarterbacks, including current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

O'Connell came to the Vikings in February 2022, making this the first training camp he's ran as a head coach. Some of the new additions to the roster include edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, nose tackle Harrison Phillips, linebacker Jordan Hicks and several rookies, including Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth, two defensive backs who could make an immediate impact.

