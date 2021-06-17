Vikings announce training camp schedule, fan opportunities

The club says 14 practices will be open to fans, with some key dates worth checking out.

EAGAN, Minn. — Summer has just started, and yet the eyes of diehard Vikings fans are focused squarely on the 2021-22 football season and the training camp that comes before.

The Purple on Thursday announced the 2021 U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp schedule, which will include 14 practices that are open to fans looking for a football fix. Those practices begin July 28: Up to 4,000 free general admission digital tickets (which must be reserved in advance) are available for 10 practices at the Land O’Lakes practice fields at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Access to four additional "premiere" practices is available for $10 per ticket. A portion of sales will go to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. Here is a list of those events.

TCO Stadium night practice on Saturday, July 31, at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children under 17; children under 36” free.

U.S. Bank Stadium Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 12 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults; $10 for children under 17; children under 36” free.

Joint practices with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 12. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children under 17; children under 36” free.

All-inclusive packages with food and beverage options are also available for purchase. Vikings season ticket holders will receive priority access to reserve and/or purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, while general public access will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24.

For all ticket reservations or purchases, visit the Vikings training camp web page.