Vikings

Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland in surprise move

Breeland started all 13 games for the Vikings with two forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 36-28. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have waived cornerback in a surprise move at a position where they have little depth.

Breeland was initially listed as questionable to play at Chicago on Monday night for an unspecified non-injury-related reason. Two hours later, the eighth-year veteran was let go. 

NFL Network reported that Breeland had an verbal altercation with coaches and teammates at practice. 

The Vikings hit the road to play the Chicago Bears on Monday night in Chicago.

