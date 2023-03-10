Vikings waive CB Cam Dantzler

The 24-year-old from Mississippi State started nine games for the Vikings last year. He was drafted in the third round (89th overall) in 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — The salary cap cutdown continues for the Minnesota Vikings as the team announced another pink slip Friday afternoon.

After moving on from WR Adam Thielen and LB Eric Kendricks, the Vikes have waived cornerback Cam Dantzler.

The 24-year-old from Mississippi State started nine games for the Vikings last year.

The Vikings drafted Dantzler in the third round (89th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The week began with the release of Kendricks and ended with fan-favorite Thielen getting waived.

More cuts are expected as the team whittles down the salary cap.

