Vikings will open season on the road against Bengals

Minnesota will play seven teams that qualified for the playoffs last season, including two division rivals who they will play twice.

EAGAN, Minn. — Mark your calendars, the Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2021-22 season Sept. 12 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Bengals before coming to Minnesota. It will be his first regular-season game against his former team since taking over as the Vikings' head coach in 2014.

The remainder of the schedule will be released Wednesday at 7 p.m. by the NFL.

While the dates and times of the schedule are still undetermined, the Vikings do know who and where they will be playing this upcoming season.

The Vikings fell short of the playoffs last season, finishing the year third in the division with a 7-9 record. This year, Minnesota will have face seven teams that qualified for the playoffs last season, including two division rivals who they will play twice.

Outside of the six NFC North divisional games – two games against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers – Minnesota will play the other teams in the Bengals' division, the AFC North. This will include home games against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers and a road game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns, Steelers and Ravens all made the playoffs last season.

Due to the NFL's addition of a 17th regular-season game for all teams, the Vikings will also play on the road against the Los Angeles Charges in their new $5 billion stadium – SoFi Stadium.

In the NFC, outside of their divisional opponents, Minnesota will play the NFC West, which include home games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams – both qualified for the playoffs last year – and road games against the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.