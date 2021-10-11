Vikings wrestle with COVID, fallout from Cook allegations

Head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters an unnamed player was taken to the ER last night with serious COVID symptoms, struggling to breathe.

EAGAN, Minn. — Things appear to be going from bad to worse for the unraveling Minnesota Vikings.

Already reeling from another demoralizing overtime loss, the club was hit Tuesday with news of a civil lawsuit against star running back Dalvin Cook alleging he battered and falsely imprisoned a former girlfriend in his home last year.

When asked about the allegations against Cook at his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Zimmer's answer was short and to the point. "A civil matter... it is what it is, I don't know much about it, obviously."

Zimmer also revealed Wednesday that an unnamed player was taken to the ER Tuesday night struggling to breath, apparently suffering from serious symptoms of COVID.

"It was scary," Zimmer said about the situation.

The coach told reporters that the player involved was fully vaccinated, and added that 29 players and staff members will be tested Wednesday due to close contact with the player.

While Zimmer would not identify the involved player, ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin is reporting that it is offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who was place on the league's COVID list last Friday.

Zimmer also said that the Vikings had a player, who is vaccinated, go to the hospital last night because he was having issues with breathing. That player is guard Dakota Dozier, per source, who was moved onto the COVID-19/Reserve list. Dozier is stable but still in the hospital. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 10, 2021

All-Pro safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury also missed Sunday's game against Baltimore after being put on the NFL's COVID list.