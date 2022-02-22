Vikings add offensive coordinator, four assistants

Wes Phillips comes to Minnesota with 16 years of offensive experience and a storied NFL family pedigree.

EAGAN, Minn. — A coach with deep family roots in the NFL will serve as offensive coordinator as new head coach Kevin O'Connell reshapes the Minnesota Vikings into what fans hope will be a Super Bowl contender.

Wes Phillips recently worked as tight ends coach and passing game coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. He is known for his prowess involving tight ends in a team's passing attack, as a player from his unit has posted 500-plus receiving yards in every season since he started coaching the position in 2013.

Besides the Rams, Phillips has also coached with Washington and Dallas during his time in the NFL. He broke in with the Cowboys in 2007 as a quality control/offensive assistant. Phillips is also the son of longtime NFL defensive coordinator and former head coach Wade Phillips, and grandson of the legendary Bum Phillips who was head coach with the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints.

O'Connell made it clear during his introduction last week that he will be calling the plays for the Vikings, but Phillips should play a key role in the evolution of the team's new offense.

Also named Monday as new members of the Vikings coaching staff are special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica and outside linebackers coach and pass rush specialist Mike Smith.

Daniels was the assistant special teams coach for the Dallas Cowboys the last two years. He played in the NFL for four seasons as a safety for three different teams.

Jones returns to the same role he had for the Vikings in 2020 after one year as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at LSU.

Kotwica enters his 13th season as a coach in the NFL. He was director of player development for his alma mater Army in 2021. He served eight years in the U.S. Army after graduation in 1996.

Smith spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers and has coached in the league for 10 years.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: