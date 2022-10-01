Candidates for the Vikings' head coach and general manager jobs

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 10, 2022.
A week after the Minnesota Vikings fired both their head coach and general manager, the team is now interviewing several candidates for both open positions.
The Vikings ended the 2021-2022 season with a 8-9 overall record and missed the playoffs for a second-straight year. The day after their final regular-season game, the Vikings dismissed both head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman.
Spielman was with the team for 16 years, the last 10 as general manager, and Zimmer was hired in 2014 and only reached the playoffs three times.
So far, the Vikings have requested interviews with seven head coach candidates and eight general manager candidates. Here's who we know have been interviewed so far:
Head Coach Candidates
Nathaniel Hackett
- Current job: Offensive coordinator
- Current team: Green Bay Packers
- Experience: Three seasons in current position, 13 total seasons as an NFL coach
General Manager Candidates
Monti Ossenfort
- Current job: Director of Player Personnel
- Current team: Tennessee Titans
- Experience: Two seasons in current position, worked in scouting and personnel from 2002-2019.
John Spytek
- Current job: Vice President of Player Personnel
- Current team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Experience: One season in current position, worked in scouting and personnel from 2006-2020
