Candidates for the Vikings' head coach and general manager jobs

The Minnesota Vikings have requested interviews with seven head coach candidates and eight general manager candidates.

A week after the Minnesota Vikings fired both their head coach and general manager, the team is now interviewing several candidates for both open positions.

The Vikings ended the 2021-2022 season with a 8-9 overall record and missed the playoffs for a second-straight year. The day after their final regular-season game, the Vikings dismissed both head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman.

Spielman was with the team for 16 years, the last 10 as general manager, and Zimmer was hired in 2014 and only reached the playoffs three times.

So far, the Vikings have requested interviews with seven head coach candidates and eight general manager candidates. Here's who we know have been interviewed so far:

Head Coach Candidates

Nathaniel Hackett

Current job: Offensive coordinator

Current team: Green Bay Packers

Experience: Three seasons in current position, 13 total seasons as an NFL coach

We have completed an interview with Green Bay Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for our open Head Coach position.



📰: https://t.co/2vuHvzMRao pic.twitter.com/YQqczWgw8M — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 16, 2022

General Manager Candidates

Monti Ossenfort

Current job: Director of Player Personnel

Current team: Tennessee Titans

Experience: Two seasons in current position, worked in scouting and personnel from 2002-2019.

We have completed an interview with Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort for our open General Manager position.



📰: https://t.co/kub18vxo0U pic.twitter.com/08do8MMTkU — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 16, 2022

John Spytek

Current job: Vice President of Player Personnel

Current team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Experience: One season in current position, worked in scouting and personnel from 2006-2020

We have completed an interview with Buccaneers Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek for our open General Manager position.



📰: https://t.co/1EXhtqoZPJ pic.twitter.com/5jqhRDneXC — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 17, 2022

