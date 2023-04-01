Playoff picture: Plenty to be determined this weekend, including Vikings' Wild Card round opponent

The No. 1 seed is out of reach for the Vikings, but there's still plenty to be determined, including Minnesota's Wild Card round opponent.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have known for weeks that they'd be playing in front of a hometown crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium to kickoff their postseason run, but now it's becoming a bit more clear who their first opponent will be.

While the Vikings squandered their chance for nabbing the No. 1 seed — and homefield advantage — by losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, there's still plenty to monitor entering the final slate of games before the playoffs begin.

Here's a look at who the Vikings could play in the NFC Wild Card round:

New York Giants: If the current seeding holds this weekend, the Vikings would host the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. This seems to be the most likely scenario with the Vikings currently in the No. 3 spot and the San Francisco 49ers holding the tiebreaker. The 49ers took control of the second seed after the Vikings' loss in Green Bay. Minnesota can take back the No. 2 seed with a win Sunday against the Chicago Bears and a 49ers loss, but it would require the four-win Arizona Cardinals to win on the road against a San Francisco team riding a nine-game winning streak. Minnesota beat the Giants on Christmas Eve this season after kicker Greg Joseph connected on a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired. The two teams have met three times in the postseason with the Giants holding a 2-1 edge. The last time they met in playoffs, the Giants crushed the Vikings 41-0 to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, where they eventually lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

Seattle Seahawks: If the Vikings are able to wrangle the second seed, they'd host the No. 7 seed, which is currently held by the Seahawks. It'd be the first playoff game between the two teams since former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal attempt in the frigid temperatures at TCF Bank Stadium — now known as Huntington Bank Stadium — back in 2016. Seattle will need to win Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions would need to beat the Packers in order for the Seahawks to squeak into the postseason. While Seattle currently possesses the seventh seed, Green Bay would hold the tiebreaker should both the Seahawks and Packers win.

Green Bay Packers: If Vikings take care of business and San Francisco stumbles against the Cardinals, it could set the table for the third-ever postseason game between the Packers and Vikings. Minnesota won the first meeting back in 2005, highlighted by two touchdown grabs and one unforgettable "mooning" celebration by Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. The Packers evened up the head-to-head postseason series in 2013 with a 24-10 win at Lambeau Field. The teams also split the season series this year, with each team winning on their home field. This could be significant, because if the two teams were to meet at any point this postseason, it would be at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers control their own destiny, meaning a win on Sunday over the Lions would punch their ticked to the playoffs, regardless of what the Seahawks do. The NFL flexed the schedule to Sunday Night Football on KARE 11, so should the Vikings win and both the Seahawks and 49ers lose, the winner of Sunday night's game would be Minnesota's first-round opponent.

Detroit Lions: The Lions were one of the hottest teams in the league before losing to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Entering that game, Detroit had won six of seven games, including a 15-9 victory over the Packers. The Lions had resurrected their season after starting the year 1-6, but their loss to the Panthers put a wrench in their playoff aspirations. Now, the Lions need to win Sunday at Lambeau Field, and the Seahawks lose to Rams to cap off their improbable run to postseason play. If the Lions get in, and the Vikings slip into the No. 2 seed, it would be the first-ever playoff game between the longtime division rivals.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: