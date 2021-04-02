5 Wild players added to COVID-19 protocol list

According to the team officials, Jared Spurgeon, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson have been added to the COVID-19 protocol list.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno sat out the team's previous two games against the Colorado Avalanche after being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. Now, the team says multiple other players have joined him on that list.

The NHL today announced that #mnwild players Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson and Jared Spurgeon have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) February 3, 2021

The Wild become the most recent to team to experience a COVID-19 breakout within the locker room. Over the weekend, multiple players from the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils were placed on the COVID-19 list, forcing both teams to cancel games.