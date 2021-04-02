5 Wild players added to COVID-19 protocol list

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno sat out the team's previous two games against the Colorado Avalanche after being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. Now, the team says multiple other players have joined him on that list.
According to the team officials, Jared Spurgeon, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson have been added to the COVID-19 protocol list.
The Wild become the most recent to team to experience a COVID-19 breakout within the locker room. Over the weekend, multiple players from the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils were placed on the COVID-19 list, forcing both teams to cancel games.
It's unclear whether the Wild, who are schedule to close out a four-game series with the Avalanche on Thursday in Denver, Colorado, will be forced to cancel any upcoming games.