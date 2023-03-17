Blues' Binnington suspended 2 games for throwing punch at Wild's Hartman

Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to confront the unmasked Binnington, but the two were separated by officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was suspended two games without pay Thursday for throwing a punch at Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman.

Binnington's suspension forced the Blues to call up Joel Hofer from Springfield of the AHL to serve as an emergency goaltender.

Binnington received a match penalty in the second period of Wednesday's 8-5 loss to Minnesota for swinging his blocker glove at Hartman. Binnington left his crease and went after Hartman right after giving up the Wild's fifth goal of the night.

Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to confront the unmasked Binnington, but the two were separated by officials and Binnington was sent off the ice.

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY STING LIKE A BEE#mnwild pic.twitter.com/tPH62J8jfJ — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 16, 2023

Binnington will forfeit $64,864.86 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Binnington is 22-24-5 with a 3.39 goals-against average. Thomas Greiss will likely serve as the Blues' No. 1 goaltender while Binnington is out.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: