Blues score 7 straight goals to beat Wild 7-3

The Wild will play the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening round of the playoffs. The series begins Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues scored seven straight goals to erase a first-period deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Thursday night.

Zach Sanford also scored and Jordan Binnington made 17 saves.

The Blues are locked into fourth place in the West Division, and will face Colorado in the first round of the playoffs.