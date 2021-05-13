x
Blues score 7 straight goals to beat Wild 7-3

The Wild will play the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening round of the playoffs. The series begins Sunday.
St. Louis Blues' Marco Scandella (6) tries to slow Minnesota Wild's Nick Bjugstad (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS — David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues scored seven straight goals to erase a first-period deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Thursday night. 

Zach Sanford also scored Jordan Binnington made 17 saves. 

The Blues are locked into fourth place in the West Division, and will face Colorado in the first round of the playoffs.

Nico Sturm, Marcus Foligno, and Ryan Suter scored and Kappo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots for Minnesota, set to face Vegas in the playoffs.

