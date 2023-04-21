Dallas center Joe Pavelski out for Games 3 and 4

The veteran remains in concussion protocol after a crushing hit by the Wild's Matt Dumba, but Stars coach Pete DeBoar expects him back late in the series.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski didn't travel with the team to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Wild while still in concussion protocol from a crushing hit in the opener.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday before the Stars left for Minnesota that he has “lots of hope” that Pavelski can return at some point during the series.

"He’s getting better every day,” DeBoer said. “He was at the game last night, just not coming on this trip.”

After Game 3 on Friday night and Game 4 Sunday, the best-of-seven series (now tied at a game apiece) will return to Dallas for Game 5 Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old Pavelski had just released the puck midway through the second period of Game 1 on Monday night when he took a big hit from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba. Pavelski fell and hit his head hard on the ice. He was helped off the ice and down the tunnel, unable to stand on his own.

Pavelski missed the first six games of the Western Conference semifinals for San Jose against Colorado in 2019 after a hit he took in Game 7 of the first-round series against Vegas. Pavelski was the Sharks' captain at the time, and DeBoer was their coach.

DeBoer had said before the Stars won Game 2 on Wednesday night that Pavelski “was in a much worse place at that time” than he is now.

The hit on Pavelski was widely debated on social media with some saying it was dirty and should result in discipline from the league, while others insisted it fell in the scope of NHL rules. A Dallas sports columnist even issued a plea for the Stars to exact on-ice revenge, referencing a career-ending hit from more than 20 years ago.

Dumba received a two minute minor for roughing.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: